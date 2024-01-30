MLCs taking oath issue: Council chairman Gutha responds

Hyderabad: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy responded on Monday regarding the swearing-in of Kodandaram and Ameer Ali Khan, who were appointed as MLCs under Governor Quota. There were reports in the media that when these two came to take oath as MLCs, the chairman of the council was not there. Gutha gave an explanation on this campaign.

He said that only Mahesh Kumar Goud, who was elected under MLA quota, asked him to give time to take oath... He said that he agreed when Mahesh said that he would come on January 31 at 3.30 pm. He said that he has ordered the officials to make arrangements to take oath with the other MLCs on the same day. But today Kodandaram and Aamir Ali Khan came to his office to take oath without informing.

He clarified that he will act impartially as the chairman of the council. He urged the media not to spread false information in haste. He has been suffering from sore throat, cough and fever since January 25th. He said that he did not participate in any program from that day on the doctor's advice. He said that he did not even attend the tea dinner given by the Governor on the occasion of Republic Day. He said that he did not even go to the All India Presiding Officers Conference being held in Mumbai on 27th, 28th and 29th.