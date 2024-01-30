Live
- Fidelity further marks down Meesho valuation to $3.5 bn
- Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in cipher case
- Parenting tips: 5 steps to build a secure relationship with the child
- Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy
- Nitish Kumar Govt to bring no confidence motion against Speaker on February 10
- Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust
- Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam Hydernagar committee members appointed
- On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, National leaders pay respects to Bapu
- CASEST Receives Prestigious Technovation Award 2024 for Excellence in Skilling
- Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat And Rituals To Follow
Just In
MLCs taking oath issue: Council chairman Gutha responds
Says that the duo Professor Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan under Governor’s Quota visited office without informing him regarding taking oath as MLCs
Hyderabad: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy responded on Monday regarding the swearing-in of Kodandaram and Ameer Ali Khan, who were appointed as MLCs under Governor Quota. There were reports in the media that when these two came to take oath as MLCs, the chairman of the council was not there. Gutha gave an explanation on this campaign.
He said that only Mahesh Kumar Goud, who was elected under MLA quota, asked him to give time to take oath... He said that he agreed when Mahesh said that he would come on January 31 at 3.30 pm. He said that he has ordered the officials to make arrangements to take oath with the other MLCs on the same day. But today Kodandaram and Aamir Ali Khan came to his office to take oath without informing.
He clarified that he will act impartially as the chairman of the council. He urged the media not to spread false information in haste. He has been suffering from sore throat, cough and fever since January 25th. He said that he did not participate in any program from that day on the doctor's advice. He said that he did not even attend the tea dinner given by the Governor on the occasion of Republic Day. He said that he did not even go to the All India Presiding Officers Conference being held in Mumbai on 27th, 28th and 29th.