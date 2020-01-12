Mobile app launched for myeloma

Hyderabad: The Indian Myeloma Academic Group (IMAGE) has launched a mobile application named "care4myeloma" for the patients and as well as for doctors and requested to avail the services.

The app was launched at the third Indian Myeloma Congress 2020 held at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). About 270 doctors from all over India and from USA attended the event. In this conference, updates in the diagnosis and management of multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer) were been discussed.



A morning awareness walk followed by patient awareness programme on myeloma disease was conducted where more than 100 myeloma patients and international and national doctors participated. Questions from the patients were clarified by the doctors.