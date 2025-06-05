Mock drill held on disaster preparedness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of Disaster Management and Monsoon preparedness, the TGICCC conducted a mock drill in collaboration with different departments simulating a building collapse at an unspecified location with an objective to evaluate inter-departmental preparedness, response coordination, and emergency management capabilities in the event of a real-time disaster scenario.

An officer of TGICCC stationed at Book ‘N’ More Library and Activity Centre, Tukaramgate PS limits, Secunderabad made a call on Dial-112 (National Helpline Number) regarding a building collapse on Wednesday at 3 pm resulting in two deaths and 15 injuries.

The alert received at TGiCCC Control Room was immediately passed on to the Control Rooms of various departments for immediate action.

As per the SoS message flashed from TGICCC, the 108 Ambulances, L&O and Traffic Police reached the spot within 10-15 minutes and initiated relief and rescue operations by barricading the area and diverted the traffic, facilitating easy movement for emergency services.

The DRF team, NDRF, SDRF, Fire tenders, Revenue, TGSPDCL, HMWS&SB officials reached the incident spot within 20-30 minutes and actively participated in the mock drill, providing rescue and relief operations.

The exercise was carried out under the supervision of Heads of the concerned Departments and other senior officers. Throughout the drill, TGiCCC & MAOC officers monitored and documented every development, ensuring structured command response.

A post-drill review session was held at the War Room, where participating departments analysed the execution, identified strengths, gaps, and areas for improvement. It was decided that mock drills for various disaster scenarios will be conducted periodically which will enhance the preparedness and response of various departments involved in disaster management.

A consolidated performance report of the mock drill, along with photographic and video documentation, has been compiled by the TGiCCC. The insights drawn will be utilised to refine SOPs, enhance training, and ensure robust disaster response mechanisms across the state.

This mock drill underlines the Government’s commitment to safeguarding public life and property through proactive disaster preparedness and integrated emergency management.

The officers from Police Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad & Rachakonda (L&0 and Traffic), Fire Services & Disaster Management, NDRF, GHMC, HYDRA, HMWS&SB, Health, Medical & Family Welfare, SDMA, I&PR, TGSPDCL, and Hyderabad District Collectorate were present.