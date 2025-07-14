Model, medical distributor held for selling mephentermine sulphate injections

Hyderabad: Thesleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, south east zone team, along with the Chatrinaka Police apprehended a professional model and a medical distributor who were illegally procuring and selling of Mephentermine Sulphate Injections. Police seized 423 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate Injections worth Rs 5,00,000 approx from their possession.

Police arrested Mohammed Zuber (30), a professional model and a resident of Nawabsabkunta, Falaknuma and Veludandi Vinay Kumar (43), a medical distributor of Chengicherla, RR Dist. According to police, the accused persons are procuring Injections – Mephentermine Sulphate Injections, which they sell to the needy clients at higher rates without any valid license and without doctor’s prescription from the concerned authorities and earning easy money through illegal ways by cheating innocent public.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, Addl. DCP Commissioner’s Task Force said, “Zubair was addicted to Mephentermine Sulphate Injection and bought these injections from Vinay Kumar and he purchased from Kapil Gautam of Meerut, UP. He also supplied to the innocent public and sells these injections illegally to customers, especially youth and gym-goers, under the false pretext that they rapidly enhance body growth.”