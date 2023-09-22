Moderate to Heavy rain lashes across Telangana, to continue for next two days

Heavy rainfall has been reported in various parts of the state, including Hyderabad. Since Friday morning, areas such as Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, SR Nagar, Sanat Nagar, Borabanda, Capra, ECIL, Malkajigiri, Mushirabad, Kukatpally, Alvin Colony, Moosapet, Pragati Nagar, Nizampet, Bachupally, Saidabad, M Lakpet, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Kondapur have experienced rainfall. This has resulted in flooded roads in many areas.



In Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district, there has been continuous rainfall, leading to a halt in coal production at Singareni mines. Specifically, coal production has stopped in KTK surface mine-2 and 3. Heavy rainfall is affecting the entire Mahabubabad district, causing disruptions in vehicular movement in several areas. The Vattivagu river in K.Samudram Mandal is flowing fiercely over the Arpanapalli Bridge, leading to the disruption of traffic from K. Samudram to Gudur. Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem district is also experiencing heavy rainfall.



According to the Meteorological Center in Hyderabad, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in many parts of the state over the next two days. Heavy rains may occur sporadically in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, and Kamareddy districts on Friday. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in many areas, prompting a yellow alert to be issued.