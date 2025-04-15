Modi is shedding crocodile tears: PCC Chief Mahesh

Hyderabad: PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shedding crocodile tears over the issue of Kancha Gachibowli lands.

Responding to Prime Minister’s statements over the HCU land issue, Mahesh Goud reminded him that the five buildings which he had virtually inaugurated in the campus had neither Municipal clearance nor had forest or environmental clearances.

He said that several structures were raised after cutting down trees within the campus after Modi came to power. “Lakhs of acres of forest lands were given away to corporate companies. Thousands of trees were cut down for Modi’s rallies. They themselves admitted that 17 thousand trees were cut down in Gandhi Nagar, Ahmedabad. They said in Parliament that the Modi government has cut down one lakh nine thousand trees in the last five years. Modi has destroyed lakhs of acres of forest lands for the sake of Adani and Ambani. Modi should speak about HCU lands with proper knowledge rather than shedding crocodile tears,” he felt.

Earlier during the day taking on BRS, PCC president asked former CM K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS working president K T Rama Rao to stop daydreaming. “BRS leaders are impatient after seeing the development of Congress. A large-scale rice scam took place during the BRS regime due to KCR’s involvement. BRS leaders do not have the right to talk about fine rice. Have you forgotten that KCR’s family members converted coarse rice into fine rice and exported it,” he asked.