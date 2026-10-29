Modi, Shah behind denial of special trains for Delhi rally: PCC chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud has alleged that the South-Central Railway (SCR) denied special trains for Congress leaders and supporters from Telangana to attend a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, allegedly following directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the issue, Mahesh Kumar Goud said the INDIA alliance had been organising protests and demonstrations over the past two to three months.

He stated that MPs Anil Kumar Yadav and Mallu Ravi had formally requested the SCR General Manager to arrange special trains to transport participants from Telangana to the national capital.

According to Goud, railway authorities delayed their response for six days before informing the representatives at the last minute that special trains could not be provided.

He alleged that the decision was deliberate and intended to prevent leaders and supporters from southern states from participating in the rally.

He also claimed that the representatives were treated rudely by the police when they approached officials regarding the train arrangements.

Goud accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to obstruct the Congress party’s participation in the protest and described the denial of special trains as part of a larger conspiracy. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Despite the reported difficulties, Goud asserted that Congress leaders and supporters from Telangana would attend the Delhi rally.

He said that, under the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, party leaders were making preparations to mobilise people for the protest.

“We will ensure that our voice of protest is heard in Delhi,” he said, reiterating that the party would participate in the rally regardless of the obstacles.

Targeting the BJP-led government, Goud further said that the days of what he termed “fascist rule” were numbered and vowed that the Congress would continue its protest against the Centre.