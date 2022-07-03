Modi thinks he's Brahma: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed unprecedented political heat on Saturday. On one hand Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had organised a grand reception for the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha and on the other hand the BJP was holding its National Executive.

KCR utilised the occasion to pose nine questions to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to reply to them when he would address the public meeting at Parade Grounds on Sunday.

"The Prime Minister always thinks he is intelligent and that he will remain PM for ever. Political change is imminent in the country. People are waiting for it," he said. "Modi does not have concern for farmers. It is Telangana government which gave Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to each of the bereaved families of farmers who died during the agitation. BJP ridiculed the TRS government's gesture and finally Modi had to apologise and withdrew the farm laws," he added. This shows that the farm laws are not farmer-friendly, he said.

"Modi failed to extend MSP to farm produce. Farmers are demanding MSP and not waiver of NPA. Modi made the promise of doubling farmers' income. But investment on farming had doubled," he said.

He said, "Pradhan Mantri Hyderabad mein hain aur gala phad phad kar arop lagayenge. Lekin pahle hamare prashno ka uttar dijiye." The peasant community fought against the draconian laws. More than 700 farmers sacrificed their lives. Modi government branded the farmers as terrorists and Khalistani gang. Ministers and BJP leaders attacked farmers they were mowed down by cars.

He also demanded that Modi should disclose the details of jobs created and industrial growth under Make in India.

The PM should learn from China where the rulers speak less and work more. That is why China's GDP had crossed 16 trillion dollars while India's economy was not more than 3 trillion dollars. Achieving 5 trillion figure is a distant dream, he said.

He further said, PM had promised to bring back black money stashed in the foreign banks back to India. But under the BJP government, black money doubled. NPAs have gone up and this was admitted by Union Finance minister in her statement in Parliament.

NPA's have crossed Rs 18.6 lakh crore as against Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore reported in the previous government. The PM should also answer why rupee value had gone down drastically. He had criticised the then PM Manmohan Singh and demanded an answer as to why rupee was getting devalued. Now he has to answer it, KCR added.

He dared the Prime Minister to try and topple his government as they had done in Maharashtra. "BJP says after Maharashtra it is the turn of TRS. Try," he thundered.

KCR said BJP government had destroyed the democratic structure and weakened the federal structure. Pressure is put on states to buy imported coal. He said, "We fought for Telangana for 60 years and are ready for another big fight with the Centre. He said BJP has mastered the art of toppling governments but they will not succeed here, he said.

He appealed to all MPs in the country to vote as per their conscious on the day of polling and support Yashwant Sinha.