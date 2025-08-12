MoHUA Secy commends RCUES over collaborative efforts

Hyderabad: The Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies (RCUES), Hyderabad, functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, hosted Srinivas R. Katikathala, Secretary, MoHUA, and Dr. T.K. Sreedevi, Secretary, Municipal Administration and Director of Municipal Administration (FAC), during their official visit on Monday.

The visit focused on reviewing ongoing initiatives and exploring ways to further strengthen capacity-building and training programmes for urban sector professionals, municipal officers, and other stakeholders across the country. Recognised as a premier institution for urban management and governance, RCUES Hyderabad has been at the forefront of delivering specialised training, skills enhancement, and policy-oriented learning to improve service delivery in urban local bodies.

During discussions with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram, the Director, and faculty members, the Secretary reviewed the Centre’s work in urban governance, municipal finance, sanitation, smart city management, geospatial applications, and sustainable urban development. He emphasised the adoption of innovative training modules, technology-driven learning platforms, and sector-specific courses to address new and complex challenges in urban development.

Highlighting the importance of formal academic linkages, he proposed introducing a Certificate Course in collaboration with Osmania University to strengthen municipal management skills. This course will provide municipal officials, urban planners, and other stakeholders with structured training in urban governance, backed by recognised certification. Commending RCUES for fostering collaborations with academic institutions, research bodies, and international agencies, the Secretary assured full MoHUA support in expanding the Centre’s reach, with a greater focus on digital learning, thematic research, and practical skill development. He also stressed individual responsibility in building cleaner, better-connected cities—urging citizens to contribute to garbage-free environments and adopt public transport for improved mobility.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Kumar Molugaram underlined the importance of strong civic management systems and reiterated RCUES’s commitment to meeting the capacity-building needs of municipal officials across the region. He noted that sustained training and knowledge exchange remain vital for improving governance and service delivery in India’s rapidly growing urban centres.