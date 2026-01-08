Bengaluru sees 59 pc growth in office leasing in 2025

New Delhi: India’s largest office market Bengaluru witnessed a record gross leasing of workspaces last year at 28.7 million square feet, an annual increase of 59 per cent, on high demand especially from foreign firms looking to establish Global Capability Centers (GCCs), according to Knight Frank.

In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India highlighted that India’s eight major offices saw a 20 per cent increase in gross leasing to an all-time high of 86.4 million square feet.

Bengaluru continued its dominance as the largest office market with gross leasing of 28.7 million square feet, a historic best for this market, it added. Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said, “India’s office market delivered an exceptional performance in 2025, decisively surpassing its previous peak and underscoring the depth and breadth of occupier confidence across the country.”

The current cycle marks not just a numerical high but a structural shift in how global and domestic enterprises view India as a long-term business destination, he added. As per the data, the gross leasing of office spaces in Hyderabad rose 10 per cent to 11.4 million sq ft during 2025. GCCs accounted for 38 per cent of total leasing, while third-party IT services and flexible workspaces recorded their highest-ever absorption, he added.