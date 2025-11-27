MomJunction launches Geo-Specific Creator Awards

Hyderabad: MomJunction, India's largest parenting platform, has launched the M-pact Awards, a first-of-its-kind geo-specific creator recognition program. The inaugural event, held at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, celebrated regional mom influencers driving India’s growing creator economy, valued at Rs 3,500 crore.

Over 100 mom creators from various categories, including parenting, wellness, and lifestyle, gathered to celebrate local impact.

Madhuri Krishna won Best YouTube Mom Influencer, and Lahari Arundhati was named Star Mom Influencer of the year.

Natasha Garyali, VP of Strategic Partnerships at MomJunction, highlighted the importance of hyperlocal trust in shaping purchasing decisions, with regional creators playing a key role in community engagement. Priyanka Verma, Marketing Director at Danone India, noted that these creators are redefining influence by driving real consideration in their local communities.

The M-pact Awards, supported by partners like Aptagrow, Tedibar and Apollo Pharmacy, will expand to 10 cities by 2026, recognizing local creators across various regional language categories.