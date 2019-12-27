Moosapet: Blankets distributed to orphans

Moosapet: The 95th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee was celebrated on Wednesday in Sri Satya Sai Anadashram in Bharatnasgar under the leadership of Moosapet division BJP president Manohar.

Medchal district unit party president Madhavaram Kantha Rao, who was the chief guest, distributed blankets to the orphans.Among those present were party leaders Sridhar, Srikar Rao, Chandrasekhar, Venugopal, Raj Sai, Venkatesh, E Sai, Sesha Rao and Rammohan.