Morn walkers seek CCTV cam blanket on Public Gardens

Hyderabad: Due to the rise in illegal activities at Public Gardens, there is a growing need for CCTV surveillance to ensure the safety of morning walkers and visitors. In this regard, a group of morning walkers submitted a representation to the State government on Tuesday, urging immediate action.

A few morning walkers expressed their disappointment and surprise that, despite Public Gardens being located adjacent to the Telangana Legislative Assembly, no CCTV surveillance has been installed to date. This is particularly concerning given the numerous minor and major incidents reported in recent times.

They also highlighted that, despite repeatedly raising the issue with the concerned officials, no action has been taken so far.

The state government has consistently neglected Public Gardens in all aspects. The installation of an open gym and children’s play equipment has been pending for several years, despite multiple representations being submitted. Unfortunately, no action has been taken to date, leaving this important proposal in limbo.

“Given past incidents, including a recent case where a person collapsed due to health issues and required ambulance assistance was provided only after walkers informed the concerned department, it is evident that surveillance and security measures are crucial. Implementing these measures would ensure a prompt response to emergencies and enhance overall safety in Public Gardens,” said a morning walker of Public Garden.

Mohammed Abid Ali, a social activist and daily morning walker said, “As a cultural and recreational hub, the garden needs enhanced security to prevent unlawful activities and maintain order. Installing and maintaining surveillance cameras will help deter crime and ensure public safety.

We are frustrated after submitting multiple representations over the past four years regarding the installation of CCTV cameras.

Despite repeatedly requesting continuous patrolling and prioritising CCTV installation, our appeals have been ignored and have fallen on deaf ears. It will be better if state government takes immediate steps to safeguard visitors and maintain public order.