Live
- North Korea says 'kindred' ties with China to be 'firmly' carried forward
- Paris Olympics: May you be victorious, Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes to Team India
- Paris Olympics: Giving our best in every game is crucial to qualify for quarters, says PR Sreejesh
- Rs 2 lakh crore for edu, jobs a game changer for India's growth: Ronnie Screwvala
- Genelia Deshmukh shares video of kids practicing football in rain: 'Nothing stops them'
- Harris narrows gap with Trump in presidential race: Media poll
- Gurugram: 5-year-old drowns in society swimming pool, residents rise in protest
- Japanese life expectancy rises for first time in 3 years
- Police busts Rs. 2.2 Crore Theft Case in Rajahmahendravaram, seized cash
- China: 5 killed, 14 injured in industrial park blast in Henan
Just In
MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay on a 2-day visit to State
Highlights
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be on a two-day visit to the State on Saturday and Sunday. He will...
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be on a two-day visit to the State on Saturday and Sunday. He will participate in various programmes in the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.
He will be available at the Karimnagar MP office from 5 PM onwards to meet people and party men. On Sunday, Sanjay Kumar will participate in the ongoing Bonalu festival and visit several temples in the Old City. The Karimnagar MP will first offer Puja at the Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Old City and then visit temples in Bela, Haribowli, Lal Darwaja, Goulipura, Uppuguda, Aliabad, Mekalabanda, Dudh Bowli, Hussaini Alam and Karwan and participate in the celebrations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS