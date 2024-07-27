  • Menu
MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay on a 2-day visit to State

Highlights

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be on a two-day visit to the State on Saturday and Sunday. He will...

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be on a two-day visit to the State on Saturday and Sunday. He will participate in various programmes in the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

He will be available at the Karimnagar MP office from 5 PM onwards to meet people and party men. On Sunday, Sanjay Kumar will participate in the ongoing Bonalu festival and visit several temples in the Old City. The Karimnagar MP will first offer Puja at the Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Old City and then visit temples in Bela, Haribowli, Lal Darwaja, Goulipura, Uppuguda, Aliabad, Mekalabanda, Dudh Bowli, Hussaini Alam and Karwan and participate in the celebrations.

