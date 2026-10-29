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Motorcyclist dies after collision with bus in Maheshwaram

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Rahul, from KC Thanda, died at the scene. After learning of his death, relatives staged a protest at the Maheshwaram RTC depot, creating tension in the area.

A 22-year-old man died
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A 22-year-old man died

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A 22-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a stationary RTC bus near the Wipro premises in Maheshwaram.

Rahul, from KC Thanda, died at the scene. After learning of his death, relatives staged a protest at the Maheshwaram RTC depot, creating tension in the area.

Sub-Inspector Dhanunjay attended the scene and helped restore order. Police registered a case following a complaint from Rahul’s relatives. His body was taken to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police consoled the family, and the protest ended. An investigation into the accident is under way.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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Maheshwaram AccidentMotorcyclist DeathTelangana NewsRTC Bus CollisionHyderabad Road Accident
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