Muffakham Jah College holds Commencement Day ceremony

Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) celebrated Commencement Day 2025 with great pomp and enthusiasm, marking the beginning of a new academic journey for its incoming engineering students. The event was held at the iconic Ghulam Ahmed Hall, which was packed to capacity with students and a large number of parents.

The function was graced by Chief Guest Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, and Industries & Commerce Departments, Government of Telangana, alongside eminent members of the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES).

In his keynote address, Jayesh Ranjan congratulated parents for making the right decision in choosing MJCET for their children’s education. He praised the college and its management, stating, “Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology is not just an institution; it is a platform where students are connected with the real world, and innovation thrives through frequent, impactful events.” He urged students to pursue excellence with vision and perseverance, to address global challenges, and to embrace entrepreneurship.

The programme commenced with an inspiring address by Principal Dr. Mahipal Singh Rawat, who highlighted the college’s achievements, specialised laboratories, and academic excellence. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary, expressed gratitude to parents for their trust and encouraged students to make full use of the faculty’s expertise and the institution’s resources.

During the event, Chairman Mohammed Waliullah presented a memento to the Chief Guest as a token of appreciation. Academic leaders were also introduced, reaffirming the college’s commitment to holistic growth and innovation.

The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem, and Gouri Patil extended heartfelt thanks to each participant, acknowledging the collective effort that made the event a resounding success.