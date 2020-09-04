Municipal Administration Department serious on upkeep of public toilets serious on upkeep of public toilets

♦ They will be penalised if the toilets are not maintained properly

♦ ULBs will pay the power and water charges besides taking up repairs

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Department has asked all the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in the State to utilise services of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Town level Federations (TLFs) and Slum Level Federations (SLFs) to maintain public/community toilets that are placed in all towns, and also to penalise them if not maintained properly.

The government as part of the mission to make the State open defecation-free (ODF) had constructed toilets across all the towns in the State. The idea was to have one toilet for a population of 1,000 and the authorities made arrangements for 7,600 public toilets in 139 Urban Local Bodies. The government has now asked the Municipal Commissioners to entrust the responsibility of maintenance of these toilets to SHGs, TLFs and SLFs, which have good credit management abilities for operations and maintenance of community toilets in ULBs.

The Director of Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana issued a circular to all the Municipal Commissioners on Tuesday asking them to make arrangements for maintenance of the toilets. The officials have been asked to finalise Rs 2,500 as charges per toilet per month and wanted the payments be made without delay.

The ULBs should pay the power and water charges if regular water supply is not available and should also provide electricity connections besides taking up all repairs, replacement of doors, wash basins, commodes, stairs and water tank in a timely manner during the contract period.

The Director has asked the Municipal Commissioners to conduct mandatory training before handling the public toilets to the selected TLFs, SLFs and SHGs, having good credit management abilities. The Commissioners were asked to assign the sanitary inspectors or other staff to undertake regular inspection of the public toilet premises and its functioning.

The inspector will verify the daily attendance record, complaints/suggestions record and HR deployment record.

The ULBs will also conduct monthly review of maintenance with MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) staff. The maintenance staff will be given identity cards.

The ULBs should enter into contract with the SHG/SLF/TLF for a period of 12 months and renewal of the services would be extended after annual performance review by ULB and MEPMA. The SHG/SLF/TLF would be penalised Rs 200 per day if the toilet is not cleaned for one day, Rs 300 for not following social distancing and hygiene norms and Rs 100 for not maintaining soaps.