Munivahana Utsavam celebrated at Chilkur

Chilkur: A wooden carved image of the Dalit Alwar was carried by an Archaka and worshipped here on Wednesday. Devotees performed 'Pradakshinams' along with the image, which reminded one of the re-enactment of the 2,700-year-old ritual conducted by Lokasarangamuni by carrying Tiruppanalwar on his shoulders. The event is known as 'Munivahana Utsavam'.

The image carved out of teak wood is done by Balakrishna Chari of Madhavamala village in Chittoor district. These artisans have been preserving the tradition of carving out wooden temple images for centuries.

In order to mark the culmination of 1,000-year celebrations of Shri Ramanuja, the Munivahana Utsavam' is being organised across different Ranganadha Swamy temples in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by carrying this wooden image in all those places.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, CS Rangarajan, said that it was heartening that his small step in carrying a Dalit into the temple premises coincided with the millennial appearance celebrations of Bhagawad Ramanuja.

He recalled that he had performed this 'Munivahanautsavam' at Sri Ranganadha Swamy temple at Jiyaguda in Hyderabad in April this year and the event stood as a symbol of equality of all before the Almighty. He further said that 2,700 years ago, this 'Munivahana' event was first held at Srirangam Temple.