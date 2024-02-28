MU’s SOL to hold 1st ‘Int’l Moot Court’ competition

Hyderabad: The School of Law (SOL) at Mahindra University will host its first ‘International Moot Court’ competition from March 1 to 3. The moot proposition is based on the intersection of Law and Technology. The competition, driven by the student committee, celebrates legal excellence by nurturing India’s young talents and future legal fraternity.

Having esteemed panellists of sitting and retired Supreme Court Judges, High Court Judges, legal practitioners, law firm partners and associates, academicians, and other legal luminaries ensures that the competition maintains high standards and provides valuable insights and feedback to the participating students.

The moot court competition will start with an inaugural session on March 1, graced by the chief guest, former Supreme Court Judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, and the guest of honour, the Chairman of Telangana Bar Council, A Narsimha Reddy, followed by preliminary and quarter-final rounds on March 2.

The semi-finals and the final round will take place on March 3. The final round will be presided over by eminent jurists, including Justice A Muhamed Mustaque, Senior Judge, Kerala High Court; Justice Vijaysen Reddy and Justice Madhavi Devi, Judges of Telangana High Court; Dr P S Rao, Ad hoc Judge, International Court of Justice (ICJ), The Hague; and other legal luminaries.