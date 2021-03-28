Musheerabad: CPM seeks action against forest staff for attacking tribals

Musheerabad: The State CPM on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, seeking action against 12 Forest department officials for allegedly attacking girijans three days back in Achampet constituency of Nagarkurnool district.

The letter stated that the officials attacked the girijans causing serious injuries.

The local tribals had gone to the spot for procuring forest produce. The injured are undergoing treatment in the Achampet government hospital.

Party secretary TammineniVeerabhadram said in the letter that he had visited the injured in the hospital. Some of them, he said, had alleged that the officials severelybeat them, including women, abused them and burnt their clothes/bedsheets.

The CPM leader demanded payment of Rs5 lakh as compensation to the injured girijans, return of seized produce and provision of Podugirijan land rights. He wanted the government to make an announcement on land rights.