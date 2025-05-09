Musi Riverfront Devpt works gain momentum

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards enhancing the Musi catchment area, Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) Managing Director EV Narasimha Reddy, along with a dedicated team of officials, conducted an inspection of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs on Thursday.

The officials visited the Musi catchment area and also checked the inflows and outflows of Rivers Musi and Isa.

During this visit, Executive Director Satyanarayana provided insights into the reservoirs’ storage capacities and the associated infrastructure and outflow details.

The State government has taken an ambitious project of rejuvenation of Musi River. Under the first phase, the government aims to develop 20.5 km length along two streams beyond Bapughat till the twin reservoirs.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wanted first to revive the abandoned Musi River first and then develop the buffer zones as world class recreation facility.

Narasimha Reddy engaged in an in-depth discussion with officials about the release of fresh water into the Musi and addressed various technical issues.

They also gathered information about the region along the Musi and Isa rivers extending to Bapughat. Notable participants in this initiative included MRDCL Joint MD Gauthami, Chief Engineer Dattupanth, representatives from Meinhart Consultants, and HMWSSB Superintendent Engineer Brijesh.