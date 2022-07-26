Music director Manisharma takes part in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Noted Music Director Manisharma participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings in the GHMC park at Prashasan Nagar in Hyderabad on Monday. He said that the survival of mankind will be in a big danger if the chopping of trees continued in the guise of meeting the human needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Manisharma said "Nature is the gift of God. We survive on Earth when the nature is all right. Plants are indispensable in the existence of the human being. The Green India challenge is promoting plantation and also safeguarding them to improve Green Cover. " The music director congratulated Green India Challenge Founder Joginipally Santhosh Kumar for taking up such a big initiative.