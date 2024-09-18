Muslims catch two Warangal natives moving suspiciously near Charminar

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Charminar during the Ganesh immersion procession on Tuesday when a group of Muslim youths apprehended a woman in a burqa who was from a different community. The woman, originally from Warangal, had travelled to Old City with a friend, also from Warangal, and they were riding a motorcycle. A few onlookers became suspicious upon seeing a boy from another community accompanying a burqa-clad woman. When questioned, the woman disclosed that she was a non-Muslim and wore the burqa to hide her identity.

Alarmed by the situation, the young men alerted the police officers present at the event. Recognising the potential for conflict, the police swiftly took the pair to the local station for questioning. An investigation is underway.