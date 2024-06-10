Narayanites excel in JEE Advanced

Hyderabad: Narayanites across the country delivered a trailblazing performance in the JEE Advanced 2024 results announced on Sunday.

Demonstrating outstanding academic prowess, Narayanites secured All India Ranks (AIR) 3, 6, 11, 12, 16, 17, and 20 in the open category. Narayanites have secured All India Rank 1 in six categories while also clinching the first rank in South India.

Notably, Sandesh Bhogalapalli from Telangana secured AIR 3, clinching the first rank in South India, Rajdeep Mishra from Rajasthan achieved AIR 6, Balaaditya from Andhra Pradesh clinched AIR 11 while Raghav Sharma from Rajasthan obtained AIR 12, Bismit Sahoo from Odisha secured AIR 16, while Aryan Prakash from Maharashtra secured AIR 17, and Amogh Agrawal from Karnataka secured AIR 20. The six first rankers include M Balaaditya (OBC), Sumukh M G (ST), Raghav Sharma (Gen-EWS), Shree Charan Ch (PWD), Bibaswan Biswas(SC), and GundaJoshmitha (Gen-EWS-PWD). Dr P Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, congratulated the achievers, saying, “Narayana’s approach empowers students with conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, and ensures continuous improvement through evaluation and feedback. Our innovative Concept Definition Formula (CDF) method instils critical thinking.”

P Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, attributed this achievement to the efforts of students, parents, and teachers.