Narayanites shine in JEE Advanced 2025 results

Hyderabad: Narayana has once again set a benchmark of excellence by securing 5 out of the top 10 ranks in JEE Advanced 2025. Narayana achieved All India Ranks (AIR) 3, 4, 6, 7, and 10 in the open category. Leading this exceptional performance are Majid Hussain- (AIR 3)- Madhya Pradesh, Parth Mandar Vartak (AIR 4)-Maharashtra, Akshat Chaurasia (AIR 6)-Rajasthan, Sahil Deo (AIR 7)-Maharashtra, and Vadlamudi Lokesh (AIR 10)-Andhra Pradesh, whose stellar achievements have made the institution immensely proud.

In addition to these top ranks, Narayanites secured 43 of the top 100 ranks and 200 out of top1,000 ranks, paving the way for coveted admissions into India’s premier IITs.

Dr P Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, extended her heartfelt congratulations to the achievers, stating, “The success of our students stems from Narayana’s robust learning ecosystem, which emphasises conceptual mastery, rigorous practice, and technology-driven education. Our holistic approach, championed through the Disha programme, supports students both academically and emotionally, with a strong focus on their mental well-being. Our unique Concept Definition Formula (CDF) methodology fosters critical thinking, while a structured micro-schedule maximises learning efficiency. Through periodic assessments, detailed error analysis, and personalised mentoring, we empower students to excel in competitive exams like the JEE. Our faculty go beyond teaching, they inspire, guide, and nurture each student’s potential.”

P Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, attributed this phenomenal success to the seamless synergy between students, parents, and teachers. She highlighted the pivotal role of technology in enhancing academic performance, adding, “Our in-house, online self-learning app nLearn facilitates real-time progress tracking, adaptive learning, and performance analysis, ensuring that students receive personalised support at every stage of their preparation.”