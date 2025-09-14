Navkar Navratri Utsav 2025 Set to Light Up Hyderabad with 10-Day Grand Celebration

Hyderabad, September 14: Navakar is all set to host Hyderabad’s grandest Navratri celebration in a spectacular 10-day extravaganza, Navkar Navratri Utsav 2025 – Season 8, presented by Manepally Jewellers and Anvita. The much-awaited cultural festival will be held from 22nd September to 1st October 2025. at Jalvihar, Necklace Road bringing together music, dance, tradition under one vibrant roof.

On the eve of this upcoming celebration, official entry pass poster was unveiled by bollywood Garba Choreographer Jigar Soni and the organizers Kavita-Saloni Jain Mother-daughter duo along with Gujarati Social Welfare Society President Jignesh Doshi, Achyut Rao -Anvita Builder, Gopi -Manepally jewwllers, Suman saraf -Radha TMT, Brij Bhutada-Anup Chandak- Finecab, Khaleeq ul Rehman-and so many dignitaries on Sunday at Jalvihar.

Jigar Soni conducted an engaging Garba and Dandiya workshop for youth, teaching dance techniques and steps to enthusiastic participants. The youth later gave energetic performances of traditional Garba and Dandiya, blending cultural heritage with the beats of DJ music.

“We are bringing the spirit of Navratri alive in the heart of Hyderabad with a mix of tradition, glamour, and unforgettable experiences,” said Kavita-Saloni Jain. They further they shared that celebration Highlights include Maha Aarti, live dhol, a vibrant food court, celebrity appearances, exclusive prizes, and much more — generating immense excitement among the city’s Garba and Dandiya enthusiasts.