NCDs rate in Telangana higher than national average

Hyderabad: A survey by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has revealed that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Telangana are 16.19 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 11.62.

In a virtual panel discussion on "Non-communicable diseases, the New Health Challenges for the State,"

Telangana particularly has a higher prevalence of hypertension, digestive disorders, diabetes and neurological ailments, as against the national average prevalence rate of these diseases.

There is a similarity in the overall national trend in hypertension, digestive disease and diabetes which emerge as the top three NCDs, followed by respiratory, brain, kidney disorders, heart ailment and cancer in order of prevalence.

ASSOCHAM, the apex trade association of the country, as part of its 'Illness to Wellness' campaign, on Friday unveiled Telangana specific findings of the country's largest primary healthcare survey report on the rising burden of non-communicable diseases.

Delving on the risk factors associated with NCDs, the report highlighted that significantly higher stress levels in the region led to heart, diabetes, and digestive disorders in Telangana than the national average. It stated that 63 per cent of respondents in the State face high stress.

The report underlined that the State has a higher physical activity, which is reflected in lower BMI. However, the likely positive impact of the same on reducing the vulnerability to obesity related NCDs is significant by other factors, like choice of food, including salt and chillies, and lifestyle choices.

The study also found that high workplace pollution in the State is a major contributing factor to neurology, heart, and lung ailments. This is mainly due to high mining, stone quarrying, and construction activities.

Home air pollution was also found to be significantly contributing to hypertension and neurological disorders.

The problem of workplace air pollution was recognised by 82 per cent of the respondents, while 76 per cent accepted that they face home air pollution.