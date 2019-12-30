Necklace Road: All roads lead to Pakka Hyderabad

Necklace Road: Hyderabadis are making a beeline to the 'Pakka Hyderabad' carnival for some fun and entertainment. The third edition of Pukka Hyderabad has 200 stalls that have something for the young as well as the old. The kid section is the key attraction of this carnival.

The collaboration of the Pukka Hyderabad with Green Gold animation studios helps them to bring the contemporary childhood sensations Chotta Bheem with his whole family and Little Singham to meet with the children of Hyderabad. The kids are jostling to capture a selfie with their superheroes and a gargantuan robotic dinosaur.

Hemanth Polasa, business operation manager of the event, was vocal about the success of the event. "People start to enquire about the launch of Pakka Hyderabad from September itself. We planned to exhibit all types of stalls from all over India. This is a venue where people can delve into fun and happiness and can keep their mind aloof from the stress of city life and could spend some quality time with their family." He also explained about the space provided for promo stalls, where entrepreneurs could demonstrate and promote their new business ideas.

Handicraft stall of Muhammad Shahrab was one of the centres of attraction of the shopping section. He came to establish his stand in Pukka Hyderabad from all the way from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. "All the products in this stall are the results of my craftsman skill. I am not here to exclusively sell my products but to make people understand that quality handicraft products are available at affordable prices", he quipped. The commodities from pen stand to Jali worked armchair, ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 15,000 at Shahrab's stall.

Simplifarms was another point where were seen in large number. A path-breaking idea of setting up a terrace garden linked with IoT (Internet of Things) for watering and nurturing the plants was explained by Likhit Harsha, an enthusiastic 11-year-old. Kids of different ages restlessly jaunt on the adventure rides and jump on different trampolines. Music and DJ was set up on an open stage.