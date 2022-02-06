Need to eradicate child labour: Rachakonda CP Mahesh M Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Work Site School in Odia and Marathi languages for the children working at brick kilns was inaugurated by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat in Cheriyal and Thimmayipalli villages in Keesara mandal of Medchal district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said the initiative was started as a follow-up of 'Operation Smile' conducted by Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in 2017, aiming at eradicating child labour in all forms and to provide education to children, who are working as labourers in brick kilns along with their parents migrated from Odisha and other States.

He said the work site schools ensure that all the migrant children will continue their education back in Odisha after the end of migration season. The CP said the Work Site School in Marathi has been established for the first time in Thimmayapalli for the children from Nanded district of Maharashtra, who accompanied their parents to work in brick kilns.

The CP reminded that with the amiable partnership between Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, district administration, Aide et Action International and brick kiln owners, the dream of ensuring education and childcare to migrant children became possible. The CP appreciated Umi Daniel, director, Migration & Education, Aide et Action South Asia for the support being offered to Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in establishing work site schools.

He also commended district Collector for extending whole hearted support to work site school project and ensuring Midday meal scheme and Re 1 KG pice project for school children and their parents. the CP also informed that along with Rachakonda Commissionerate region work site schools are being operated in Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Mancherial.