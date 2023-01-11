Neera café wades into controversy over name

Hyderabad: The Neera café which was built at a cost of Rs 13 crore on Necklace Road and is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao soon has run into controversy over its name.

The government had named it as 'Veda-Amrutam (Nectar of Vedas). This is the first government run Neera Café where customers will be able to enjoy Neera, the unfermented nectar from the palm trees.

The representatives of Brahmin Association met the Minister Srinivas Goud and Advisor to the government Dr K V Ramanachary and submitted a representation urging them to change the name. They said while they were not opposed to the café, the name hurts the sentiments as Neera cannot be called Veda-Amrutam. They also staged a protest in front of the café.

The Minister it is learnt is not inclined to change the name. He is said to have told them that the name was decided after going through the Vedas. This has further upset the Brahmin Associations. While they were staging a protest in front of the Café, a group of Goud community representatives also went there and some argument between the two sides took place over the name. While claiming that there was no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments, they said the name was apt and there was nothing wrong in it. Vedas mention words like 'Sura,' they said.

Recently, Telangana Tourism, said Neera which is extracted from Palmyra or Indian date palm trees will be processed here and then sold. "All the machinery that is needed is available. The place can accommodate 300 to 500 people and seven stalls are ready.

Initially, only Neera will be available at this café in the city. The takeaway system will also be there. The café is surrounded by palm trees, to which earthen pots are attached. The roof has been designed in the shape of a palm leaf.

Neera, government said is non-alcoholic drink. The State government is endorsing the drink as it is said to be highly nutritious since it contains magnesium, calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, protein, sugar, and vitamin C.