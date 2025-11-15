Nehru spent 9 years in prison for freedom: Jagga Reddy

On the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, TPCC Working President Jagga Reddy organised Children’s Day celebrations at his residence in Ramnagar near the Sangareddy old bus stand. TGIIC Chairperson Nirmala Jaggareddy and Jagga Reddy’s son Bharat Sai Reddy participated in the programme.

Special cultural programmes were held, featuring dances and skits depicting the life stories of Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Artists showcased key decisions taken by Nehru as Prime Minister, including his vision for India’s development, major infrastructure projects, and the establishment of premier institutions like IITs and IIMs.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagga Reddy reminded the gathering that Jawaharlal Nehru spent nine years, or 3,259 days, in prison for the freedom of the people of this country. He strongly condemned those who question the contributions of the Nehru–Gandhi family, stating, “The family of Motilal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru distributed their property and gave their lives for this country.

They administered the nation well. It is sad that some political idiots talk about what that family has done for India.” Referring to recent political developments, he raised concerns over the Bihar election outcome, saying, “Did people vote in the Bihar elections? Did the missions vote? I don’t understand.” He added that if the electoral setback in Bihar is accepted, it should serve as a warning. “If Bihar is gone, it is gone,” he remarked. Jagga Reddy also delivered a strong message to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “I want to say one thing to Rahul Gandhi—he needs to be the Prime Minister of this country. If the people of this nation are to be safe, Rahul Gandhi should be the Prime Minister,” he asserted.

The programme concluded with a celebration of Children’s Day, honouring Nehru’s legacy and his deep affection for children.