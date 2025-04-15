Nehru zoo visitors fret over ticketing trauma

Hyderabad: Visitors to Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park are expressing their frustration over the inability to buy entry tickets through the mobile app or online transactions. This inconvenience has led to frustration among visitors. However, the zoo management has discontinued cash transactions at their ticket counters.

As part of a move towards a cashless system, aiming for convenience and efficiency, the zoo management has discontinued cash transactions. This shift likely involves accepting digital payment methods like credit, debit cards, online payments, and mobile wallets. According to zoo authorities, the implementation of this change aims to reduce cash handling costs, improve security, and enhance the overall visitor experience.

Daily, the zoo attracts more than 6,000 visitors. Unfortunately, many of these visitors expressed dissatisfaction regarding the challenges they face when trying to buy tickets through the official mobile app and online. Mohammed Jabbar, a resident of Tolichowki, shared his disappointment after he was unable to secure an entry ticket using the mobile app during his visit on Sunday.

“The booking process on the mobile app was frustrating, as it initially showed no signs of processing. After multiple attempts, we finally managed to secure our entry tickets and gained access to the zoo,” he explained. Additionally, Jabbar mentioned that cash is not accepted at any of the ticket counters, which left many visitors teasy. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kukatpally faces a similar situation at the entrance of the zoo. Many families visit zoo including tourists, the policy of purchasing tickets left many visitors feeling irritated and disappointed, as they were unprepared for this inconvenience.

Mohammed Ahmed expressed concern about families, including children, enduring the intense heat while struggling to book tickets online. The refusal to accept cash adds to the difficulties they face during their visits. “As summer vacation approaches and many families plan to visit the zoo, it is crucial for officials to take action and ensure that everyone can easily obtain tickets and enjoy the zoo’s attractions,” he added.

The visitors highlighted that it could diminish their overall enjoyment of the zoo. Addressing these ticketing challenges, they urge to start accepting cash for easy obtaining of entry tickets.