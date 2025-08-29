Nelson Business School Honors Graduates at Convocation 2025

Hyderabad’s Nelson Business School celebrated its Convocation Ceremony 2025 at Radisson Blu Plaza, Banjara Hills, marking a milestone for 120 graduates across Diploma, BBA, MBA, and Doctorate programs. Chief Guest Dr. S.K. Joshi (IAS-Retd.) lauded the students’ perseverance and offered a “Guru Mantra” of Goals, Dreams, Curiosity, Models, and Empathy, urging them to align personal success with societal impact.

Director Trimurthy Oduri highlighted the school’s commitment to global standards and industry-relevant skills. The ceremony celebrated academic excellence, inspired graduates to embrace professional challenges, and reinforced Nelson Business School’s role in nurturing future-ready leaders equipped to thrive in an evolving global business landscape.