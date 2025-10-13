Neoliberalism erodes human values, warns Professor Vijay

Hyderabad: ProfessorG Vijay, an Associate Professor at the School of Economics, University of Hyderabad, has strongly criticised the impact of neoliberal policies on India’s socio-economic fabric. He argued that neoliberalism is eroding the country’s economic system and dismantling the foundational values of human relationships.

Prof Vijay made the remarks during a thought-provoking address at a memorial lecture on Sunday, marking the third death anniversary of renowned teachers’ leader Nagati Narayana at the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF) office.

Prof Vijay’s lecture, titled “Neoliberal Development and Subtle Foundations of Authoritarian Rule,” asserted that market-driven governance has led to the commercialisation of education, the collapse of collective philosophy, and the rise of personal selfishness and individualism. "Humanity, ethics, honesty, compassion, and kindness are now portrayed as weaknesses," he said, adding that even basic social responsibility is being reframed as mere charity or 'freebies'. He warned that this shift has institutionalised a competitive mindset where individuals view each other as adversaries.

"If we are to construct a society based on equality and justice, it is the duty of all socially conscious individuals to resist and dismantle this exploitative framework," Prof Vijay urged, stating that such a system fosters exploitation.

The event, presided over by TS UTF State President Chava Ravi, drew participation from senior federation leaders and educators. Former UTF State Honorary President P Krishnamurthy paid tribute to Nagati Narayana’s legacy, recalling his journey from grassroots activism to national prominence. Chava Ravi emphasised the importance of social responsibility among teachers, urging them to draw lessons from Narayana’s commitment and "go beyond classrooms and engage with the broader social challenges facing our communities."

The gathering, which began with floral tributes to Narayana’s portrait, was also attended by State General Secretary A Venkat and State Vice President K Jangaiah.