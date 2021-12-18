NEP will bring transformative changes in higher edn: EFLU V-C

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University has conducted a regional workshop on the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020, here on Friday.

The workshop was chaired by Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor and the Member, UGC, New Delhi. The workshop deliberated on the 'Access, Quality and Future Readiness' of the NEP-2020.

During his introductory speech, Prof Suresh Kumar emphasised the need to implement the NEP-2020 in letter and spirit to herald a transformative change in the higher education system and make it more vibrant in tune with the global challenges.

Prof Suresh Kumar stated that it was the implementation that makes the actual difference and it was important to create the necessary system for the effective implementation of the policy. Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, outlined the measures initiated in the State for the effective implementation of the NEP-2020.

Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate and Technical Education, elaborated on a series of measures to implement the NEP-2020 in the State at the undergraduate and technical educational institutions.