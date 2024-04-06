New BJYM team appointed for ensuring BJP’s massive victory in elections

Hyderabad: Ina key decision ahead of the ensuing Parliament elections Telangana State BJP has decided to strengthen BJP Yuva Morcha State president (BJYM), its youth wing.

Accordingly, the party which has already appointed Sevella Mahender, as BJYM State president, on Friday, has appointed a new team.

The BJP's electoral juggernaut, focussing to maximise its seat tally from the southern states wants to give priority to the youth to drive its agenda to strike a chord with the younger and first-time voters to gain their support. It is not specific to Telangana but the policy to give priority to youth is happening across the states, points out state party sources.

Accordingly, the new team members of the BJYM announced on Friday come from different districts of the state holding offices as vice presidents and general and state secretaries. Besides, it has also appointed new members for the state women's cell, public relations cell, spokespersons, social media and media coordination.

Besides, new team members to handle information technology, legal, data and training cells.

That apart, the intellectual and professionals, research and strategies, public city and college outreach and sports and programme coordination, finance and protocol, and non-resident Indians cells will have new members. To take part in running the electioneering and youth wing affairs on a professional scale.