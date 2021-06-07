New district in honour of PV

Hyderabad: Lockdown relaxation, development package for the Huzurabad Assembly constituency keeping in view the likely by-election and the cancellation of 12th standard exams would take centre-stage in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday.

The proposal to name one of the north Telangana districts after former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao or carving a new district to be named after PV would also be discussed in the meeting. On the eve of the 100th birth anniversary of 'Telangana Pride' PV on June 28, the chief minister is keen to accord a befitting honour to the former prime minister.

After senior leader Eatala Rajendar quit the ruling TRS, official sources said that KCR wanted to change the entire geopolitical status of Huzurabad assembly segment and other surrounding segments where Rajendar has political grip. The proposal to create Huzurabad district and name it as PV Narasimha Rao district, party sources feel would help in reducing Eatala's impact on the constituency. It is also said that Finance Minister Harish Rao is likely to be made the election in-charge.

In the backdrop of this situation, the cabinet is likely to discuss pending developmental programmes in the Huzurabad segment and a special package is likely to be worked out.

Another major issue that would be discussed is the corona situation in the State and the possibility to relax the lockdown conditions from June 10. It is said that the daytime lockdown may be lifted and only night curfew may continue.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has asked the Health Department to present a status report on the preparedness to meet the challenges of the third wave in case in happens and the ongoing vaccination programme.

Interestingly, there has been a change in the date for the launching of the 19 Diagnostic Centres. Though initially it was decided to launch them from Monday at district headquarters, the chief minister wants that it should be a simultaneous launch in all districts and respective ministers should be present at the district headquarters at the time of launch.

Hence, it has now been decided that these diagnostic centres would formally be launched on Wednesday.