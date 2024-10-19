New GHMC Commissioner swears better services to people

Hyderabad: The newly appointed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner K Ilambarithi on Friday directed officials to provide better services to the people of Hyderabad.

The Commissioner held an interactive meeting with the heads of the departments where he enquired about the works and programmes being conducted. They briefed Ilambarithi about the projects undertaken by their respective departments.

The Commissioner asked all the departments to work in tandem and to pay special attention to sanitation management as well as to organise the garbage collection process more efficiently across Hyderabad. HVODs of respective departments were advised to conduct regular reviews with their affiliated departments.

The meeting was attended by additional Commissioners Shivakumar Naidu, Sneha Sabreesh, Nalini Padmavathy, Geeta Radhika, Pankaja, Raghu Prasad, Venugopal Reddy, Samrat Ashok, Yadagiri Rao, Alivelu Mangatayaru, Satyanarayana, Saroja, chief engineers Bhaskar Reddy, Anil Raj, Devanand, SE Koteshwar Rao, CCP Srinivas, chief entomologist Rambabu, chief examiner Venkateshwar Reddy, chief veterinary officer Abdul Vakil, chief financial advisor Lakshmi, and others.

K Ilambarithi took full additional charge as the Commissioner of the GHMC on Thursday, succeeding Amrapali Kata, who was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh cadre. Ilambarithi had previously served as the transport Commissioner and the director of census operations. He had also previously served as Commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation in 2009 and as zonal Commissioner of GHMC between 2010 and 2012.