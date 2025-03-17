New green metro e-buses to ply in IT corridor from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Sunday announced two new green metro electric buses from Bachupally to T-Hub in Hyderabad. The services will begin from Monday.

According to TGSRTC, the buses will cover Bachupally, Rajeev Gandhi Nagar, Nizampet Village, Nizampet X roads, JNTU, Forum Mall, Mallesian Township, Cyber Towers (Hi-Tech City), TCS, Raidurgam Metro Station, Mindspace Junction and finally T-Hub.

The first bus will depart from Bachupally – T Hub at 6:10 am, and the last bus will depart at 7:10 pm. The first bus travelling from T-Hub – Bachupally will depart at 6:55 am, and the last bus will depart at 7:55 pm.

Recently, the TGSRTC announced the introduction of six green metro luxury electric AC buses for IT corridor commuters. The newly launched buses will operate on two key routes – bus number 216W, connecting Lingampally and Mehdipatnam via Nallagandla, Wipro Circle, Nanakramguda, Khajaguda, Tolichowki, and Mehdipatnam.

Whereas, 216G bus, which will run between Lingampally and Lakshmi Gar to Nallagandla, Q City, Wipro Circle, and Lakshmi Gar.