New light & sound show at Golconda Fort from today

Specifications of the project

Architectural façade illumination of the fort in a warm white colour

Fort entry and Baradari hall with tricolour pattern

Energy-efficient LED lights/luminaries – approx. 1400 no for 1 lacs sqm façade area

Solar Power of 25 KW

30k projectors 8

20k projectors 2

20 watt lasers 6

Moving head lights 20

Speakers 14

Sub-woofers 8

Surround system

Hyderabad: One of the iconic tourist spots and the 11 century Golkonda Fort is all set to dazzle with new colours and a light show from Wednesday.

The fort is one of the most famous and biggest fortresses in the Deccan Plateau protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It currently relies on fixed lights and pre-recorded soundtracks launched in 1993.

In appreciation of the need to upgrade the show to international level making effective use of new technology, a multi-media show has been conceived. The new 3D mapping projection show is highly dynamic and embraces the latest and most advanced state-of-the-art technology available. This includes high-resolution projectors, laser lights and moving heads making it more captivating and providing an immersive experience to the audience.

Supported by the Indian Oil Foundation, the new multimedia spectacle aims to restore the grandeur of the iconic fort through the introduction of a permanent multimedia light and sound show.

Union Minister of Culture Tourism G Kishan Reddy will launch the show and inaugurate the façade Illumination at the Fort. The two projects have been taken up by the Ministry of Culture as part of improving facilities at the fort and to enhance the tourist experience. Telugu film actor and former Union minister K Chiranjeevi and eminent writer and MP (Rajya Sabha) Vijayendra Prasad will be the guests of honour at the event.

Golkonda Fort is one of the most visited monuments in Hyderabad. Footfall is around 2,000-3,000 visitors daily on weekdays and around 6-000 on weekends.

The fort’s façade is being used to narrate the enriching and glorious story of Golconda panning almost 800 years. The new show will be 30 minutes and 20 seconds in duration.The narration will be in Telugu, Hindi and English.