New Link Bridge at Ashok Nagar to ease city traffic

Hyderabad: To ease traffic congestion, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has constructed a link bridge across the Hussain Sagar surplus nala at Ashok Nagar, which is set to be inaugurated on Friday.

Built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the bridge provides a direct connection between City Central Library, Ashok Nagar and AV College, Gaganmahal, and is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the central parts of the city. The project will benefit daily commuters, students, and residents by offering a shorter and safer route.

According to GHMC, the bridge is 48 metres long and 12 metres wide, designed as a two-lane structure with a 7.5-metre-wide carriageway. Footpaths have been provided on both sides to ensure safe pedestrian movement.

Officials noted that the new route is signal-free, enabling commuters to reach key locations such as Liberty Junction and the GHMC head office in approximately 10 minutes, helping ease congestion on surrounding arterial roads. The bridge is expected to become a key connectivity corridor, improving access to major educational and public institutions while contributing to smoother traffic flow in the area.