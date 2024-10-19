New members of Telangana Education Commission appointed

Hyderabad: The Education Department, Telangana, on Friday appointed members to the newly formed Telangana Education Commission. According to officials, recently the State government constituted the Telangana Education Commission and appointed Akunuri Murali as chairperson.

They also appointed Professor PL Vishweswar Rao, Charagonda Venkatesh, and Jyotsna Shiva Reddy as members of the Commission. The term of the members shall be co-terminus with the term of chairperson, Telangana Education Commission.