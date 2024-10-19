  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

New members of Telangana Education Commission appointed

New members of Telangana Education Commission appointed
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Education Department, Telangana, on Friday appointed members to the newly formed Telangana Education Commission. According to...

Hyderabad: The Education Department, Telangana, on Friday appointed members to the newly formed Telangana Education Commission. According to officials, recently the State government constituted the Telangana Education Commission and appointed Akunuri Murali as chairperson.

They also appointed Professor PL Vishweswar Rao, Charagonda Venkatesh, and Jyotsna Shiva Reddy as members of the Commission. The term of the members shall be co-terminus with the term of chairperson, Telangana Education Commission.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick