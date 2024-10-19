Live
- Uganda reports 49 new mpox cases
- South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman
- Nepal's former Home Minister arrested over alleged cooperative fraud
- Telangana MLA receives Nude Video Call, complaint lodged
- NATO must not be party to war: Scholz
- US, Germany say Sinwar's death 'can create momentum to end conflict' in Gaza
- Yahya Sinwar died from gunshot to his head
- Zeeshan Siddique makes a cryptic statement after father Baba Siddique’s murder
- Women’s T20 WC: Bates bowling final over was a Michael Jordan moment, says Kerr
- Women's T20 WC: The last three overs saved our bacon, says Devine on reaching final
Just In
New members of Telangana Education Commission appointed
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Education Department, Telangana, on Friday appointed members to the newly formed Telangana Education Commission. According to officials, recently the State government constituted the Telangana Education Commission and appointed Akunuri Murali as chairperson.
They also appointed Professor PL Vishweswar Rao, Charagonda Venkatesh, and Jyotsna Shiva Reddy as members of the Commission. The term of the members shall be co-terminus with the term of chairperson, Telangana Education Commission.
