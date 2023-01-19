ICSI Hyderabad Chapter Elects New Office Bearers for 2023
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a leading professional organization established by the Company Secretaries Act of 1980 and operates under the jurisdiction of the Indian Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The institute's goal is to provide top-quality education to students of the Company Secretaries course and to set high standards for its members. With over 70,000 members and 200,000 students, ICSI is one of the most active professional bodies in India. The Hyderabad Chapter is particularly notable, having been recognized as a Diamond Grade Chapter.
We are pleased to announce that at the recent meeting of the Managing Committee of the ICSI Hyderabad Chapter, held on January 12, 2023, the following members were elected as office bearers of the chapter, effective January 19, 2023 to January 18, 2024, in accordance with Clause 26.1(A) of ICSI Chapter Management Guidelines, 2019 (as amended).
CS Tangirala Lalitha Devi
Chairperson
CS Akshita Surana
Vice-Chairperson
CS Manjeet Bucha
Secretary
CS Srilakshmi Narayana Gupta Gamini
Treasurer
Apart from the above, the following are also members of the Managing Committee of ICSI – Hyderabad Chapter
Other Members
CS A. Karthik
Member
CS Pavan Kankani
Member
CS Shilpa Bung
Member
Ex-Officio Members
CS Rajavolu Venkata Ramana
Council Member, the ICSI & Ex-officio Member, ICSI Hyderabad Chapter
CS Mahadev Tirunagari
Member, the ICSI –SIRC & Ex-officio Member, ICSI Hyderabad Chapter