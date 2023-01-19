ICSI Hyderabad Chapter Elects New Office Bearers for 2023

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a leading professional organization established by the Company Secretaries Act of 1980 and operates under the jurisdiction of the Indian Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The institute's goal is to provide top-quality education to students of the Company Secretaries course and to set high standards for its members. With over 70,000 members and 200,000 students, ICSI is one of the most active professional bodies in India. The Hyderabad Chapter is particularly notable, having been recognized as a Diamond Grade Chapter.

We are pleased to announce that at the recent meeting of the Managing Committee of the ICSI Hyderabad Chapter, held on January 12, 2023, the following members were elected as office bearers of the chapter, effective January 19, 2023 to January 18, 2024, in accordance with Clause 26.1(A) of ICSI Chapter Management Guidelines, 2019 (as amended).





CS Tangirala Lalitha Devi

Chairperson





CS Akshita Surana

Vice-Chairperson













CS Manjeet Bucha

Secretary









CS Srilakshmi Narayana Gupta Gamini

Treasurer









Apart from the above, the following are also members of the Managing Committee of ICSI – Hyderabad Chapter





Other Members

CS A. Karthik Member CS Pavan Kankani Member CS Shilpa Bung Member





Ex-Officio Members





CS Rajavolu Venkata Ramana Council Member, the ICSI & Ex-officio Member, ICSI Hyderabad Chapter CS Mahadev Tirunagari Member, the ICSI –SIRC & Ex-officio Member, ICSI Hyderabad Chapter







