New poll reforms to be in vogue in JH by-elections

Hyderabad: The new electoral reforms introduced by Election Commission of India would be implemented in the by election to Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, State Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy said on Tuesday.

The CEO held a meeting with representatives of various political parties on Tuesday, following the announcement of the schedule for the by-election to Jubilee Hills. Representatives from major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) participated in the meeting.

He said that the reforms aim to enhance voter convenience, transparency, and efficiency in the conduct of elections. The key measures include – Capping the number of voters per polling station at 1,200, to reduce overcrowding and improve voter experience, affixing color photographs of contesting candidates on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and ballot units, to help voters easily identify their preferred candidates, deployment of additional women polling personnel to encourage greater participation of women voters, enhanced accessibility measures for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, including ramps, wheelchairs, and pick-up/drop-off facilities, real-time voter turnout monitoring through digital dashboards and mobile apps for transparent information flow, use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based surveillance and GPS-enabled monitoring for sensitive polling stations to prevent malpractice, stricter enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through technology-enabled monitoring teams and Green election initiatives such as reducing paper use, promoting digital communication, and encouraging eco-friendly materials at polling stations.

The CEO also reviewed the preparedness of various departments to ensure the conduct of free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful elections. He appealed to all political parties to extend full cooperation and strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct.