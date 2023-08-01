New speed limits and rules to enhance safety on ORR

RANGAREDDY: In a bid to ensure safer and more disciplined travel on the bustling Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Cyberabad city police has taken a proactive step by issuing a comprehensive notification introducing fresh speed limits and regulations. The move, spearheaded by Stephen Raveendra, commissioner of police, Cyberabad, aims to bolster road safety and streamline traffic flow for all forms of permitted transportation.

The notification, which comes into effect immediately, seeks to minimise confusion and create a seamless passageway for commuters traversing the ORR. The primary focus of the new rules revolves around ensuring the utmost safety for road users, fostering driving discipline, and tackling road-related issues head-on.

New speed limits set for ORR:

Under the new guidelines, specific speed limits have been prescribed for different lanes on the ORR to accommodate varying traffic densities and ensure smooth movement.

Lane 1 and lane 2: The maximum speed limit on these lanes, which are closest to the central median, has been increased from 100 kms per hour to 120 kms per hour, with a minimum speed requirement of 80 kms per hour.

Lane 3 and lane 4: Vehicles on these lanes are subject to a maximum speed limit of 80kms per hour, with a minimum speed stipulation of 40 kms per hour.

Overall minimum speed: All vehicles travelling on the ORR are required to maintain a minimum speed of 40 kms per hour.

Promoting lane discipline and smooth traffic movement:

In a bid to reduce congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow, the notification emphasises adherence to specific lane designations based on vehicle speed:

Faster-moving vehicles are directed to use the right lanes (lane 1 and lane 2) within the prescribed speed limits. Slower-moving vehicles, including heavy vehicles, are urged to stay within the left lanes (lane 3 and lane 4). Zig-zag movement between lanes is strictly prohibited to enhance road safety.

Regulations for lane change and stopping:

To facilitate safer lane changes, all vehicles must use indicator lights and exercise necessary precautions when transitioning between lanes. In the event of human or mechanical emergencies, specific guidelines mandate vehicles to park on the extreme left (service lane) while displaying hazard lights and reflective cones positioned 5 meters behind and in front of the vehicle.