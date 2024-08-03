New sports policy for State on anvil, says CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the government would come up with a new sports policy soon and a new international standard cricket stadium is likely to come up at Begarikancha in the outskirts of the city.

The Chief Minister made these comments intervening in a discussion on Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) Amendment Bill 2024. Revanth Reddy said that the government was giving top priority to sports and had allocated Rs 361 crore.

Previously the State had hosted Afro Asian Games but the last government had neglected sports. “We want to bring the best sports policy. We are studying the policies in various states and Haryana has the best sports policy. We are also talking to BCCI and already one round of talks were also held for constructing another international cricket stadium,” said Revanth Reddy, adding the policy would be brought in the next session.

The Chief Minister said that the existing sports infrastructure in the city was getting under-utilised. “It is our responsibility to create interest among the students. I have an interest in sports. We all should give suggestions,” said Revanth Reddy. He pointed out that facilities like Yusufguda Indoor Stadium was being used for film promotions, Gachibowli for marriage functions, while LB Stadium and Saroornagar stadium were used for political purposes.

The Chief Minister informed about relaxing the rules for giving job opportunities to sportspersons. He said that Indian cricketer Md Siraj was facing shortage of qualification for Group-1 job hence an amendment was made to accommodate such sportspersons. International boxer Nikhat Zareen was also given a Group-1 post. The State cabinet had decided to allot 600 square yards of house sites each to shooter Esha Singh, Nikhat Zareen and Md Siraj. Siraj will be given direct entry to high-ranking positions such as Deputy Superintendent of Police if he chooses to join the police force, the CM said.

The Chief Minister also assured to hold sports competitions for MLAs in the next session. He said that if the Speaker allows, a committee will be formed and there will be competition probably during the next budget session.

Congress member Makhan Raj Singh Thakur wanted the government to make sports a compulsory subject in schools. He also wanted the government to come to the rescue of the students of the sports school in Hakimpet where the students had nowhere to go after completing Class XII. There should be a sports university in the State, he demanded. BRS member P Kaushik Reddy requested similar help to cricketers like Pragyan Ojha, Ambati Rayudu and badminton star Jwala Gutta.