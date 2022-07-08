NIA denies arrest of Mohd Munawwar Hussain in Kanhaiyya Lal's murder

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday denied the reports of the arrest of Mohammad Munawwar Hussain in connection with the murder of Kanhaiyya Lal Teli in Rajasthan's Udaipur on June 28.

It was reported on Wednesday that the NIA, which is probing the case of the tailor's killing, had detained Hussain from a hotel in the Santosh Nagar area, here. It was also reported that he was taken to the NIA office in Madhapur for questioning. However, the agency rejected the report on Thursday.