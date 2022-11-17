NIMS gets Rs 1,571 cr for expansion

Hyderabad: In a major initiative to increase super-specialty beds, the State government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1,571 crore for expansion of Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

This amount for NIMS will fund the construction of a new block on the nearly 32-acre land at Erramanzil and add 2,000 super specialty beds with internal oxygen supply. A total of 500 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds will also be available for patients at the upcoming new NIMS block, which will take the overall number of beds at NIMS to 3,800.

The new block will have 42 super specialty departments including heart, kidney, liver, cancer care, emergency and trauma care and all orthopedic specialties. The new facility will also add more super specialty PG medical seats, specialty nursing seats and provide training to students in allied health sciences.

The new block is also expected to have a new outpatient block and a 200-bed Mother and Child Health (MCH) block, which is coming up with a cost of Rs 50 crore. The upcoming NIMS block will pave the way for having 10,000 super specialty beds in government hospitals in Telangana. The four Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Hyderabad will add 4,000 beds while the Warangal super specialty hospital will provide another 2,000 beds.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has been entrusted to complete the new block and the NIMS management has been permitted to raise additional financial resources from banks to meet the cost of the project. State government already issued orders sanctioning Rs 1,571 crore for NIMS.