Nine years of BRS rule was just a trial: KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao said that the progress witnessed in the past nine years is just a glimpse of what is yet to come in terms of governance. He highlighted that the journey towards a better Hyderabad has only just begun, with Chief Minister KCR having numerous visionary plans for the state.

Minister KTR inaugurated the CREDAI office at Nanakramguda and paid tribute to Saichand, a renowned folk singer and Chairperson of the State Warehouse Corporation.

He expressed his confidence by stating that the BRS party is poised to secure an impressive victory in the upcoming assembly elections, projecting a winning range of 95 to 100 seats. He urged the public to reflect upon the remarkable progress Telangana has achieved in just nine years. while questioning why certain long-standing issues were not resolved in the previous 50 to 60 years of governance by the opposition party at the state level and the ruling party at the national level.

Addressing doubts surrounding the formation of Telangana as a new state, Minister KTR highlighted that their party won 63 seats in the initial election and 88 seats in the 2018 election, demonstrating growing support and trust from the people. He expressed unwavering confidence in their party's ability to secure a significant victory by winning 95 to 100 seats in the upcoming 2023 elections.