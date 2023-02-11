Niranjan Reddy terms Revanth and Bandi's comments barbaric

Hyderabad: The Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Friday took strong exception to the comments made by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay.

Addressing the media in the Assembly media point, the Minister said that the leaders of the leading national parties were talking in an anarchic and barbaric manner. He demanded the Congress and BJP high command to respond on the comments of their state party unit leaders. Revanth said that Pragati Bhavan should be blasted and Sanjay warned the domes of the newly built secretariat will be razed down soon after the BJP came to power in the State.

Reddy also demanded the State DGP to register cases against the two leaders and take stern action against the Congress and BJP leaders.

The Domes of the new Secretariat are engineering marvels, he said that the Supreme Court and the Red Fort also has a dome. Many legislative buildings were built with domes. Will they also be demolished? He asked. The BJP leadership should think how a person like Bandi Sanjay was appointed as the president. Bandi should be ashamed of ignorance. Prime Minister should also take action, Reddy said that the society will not appreciate such words.